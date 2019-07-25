Immigration enforcement officers arrest men working on Maidenhead building site

Immigration enforcement officers arrested five men working on a building site on Tuesday.

Based on intelligence they had received, Home Office officials conducted checks on workers at The Loftings building site in Vicus Way at 9.15am.

They identified five men, aged between 20 and 38, working there illegally.

Three men, two from Albania and one from Kosovo, had entered the UK illegally.

The other two, an Indian and Albanian, had overstayed their visas.

All five men, who were working as subcontractors on the site, were arrested and transferred to immigration detention pending removal from the UK.

A Home Office spokesman said: “Where illegal working is suspected, businesses may be served a notice warning that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 per illegal worker may be imposed.

“The employer will be liable unless they can demonstrate that appropriate right to work document checks were carried out such as seeking a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work.”

Developer Redrow is building one, two, three and four bedroom homes valued between £284,950 and £549,950 as part of The Loftings development.

Jon Fletcher, managing director at Redrow Southern Counties, said: “Our colleagues on site cooperated fully and professionally with the Home Office’s team yesterday.

“We cannot comment further on an ongoing investigation.”