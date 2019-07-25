Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival kicks off today

The seventh annual Maidenhead Beer and Cider Festival starts today (Thursday).

Taking place at Desborough College in Shoppenhangers Road, there will be 100 ales and 40 ciders and perries available to enjoy from noon today until 10pm.

The festival will also run on Friday and Saturday noon to 10.30pm.

A beer tasting with award-winning beer writer Christine Cryne will take place on Friday at 1.30pm, and the family afternoon will take place on Saturday from noon to 6pm.

The family afternoon will involve face painting, a bouncy castle, lucky dip, bungee trampoline and sand art. It will be followed by a quiz at 6pm.