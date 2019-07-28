TV's Michaela Strachan visits BCA

MAIDENHEAD: TV presenter Michaela Strachan paid a visit to the Berkshire College of Agriculture last week.

The former Countryfile personality was in Burchetts Green Road to support an anti-poaching organisation – The Black Mambas – which empowers South African women to protect the indigineous rhino species.

BCA animal technician Nick Shelley, colleagues and students have raised almost £9000 for the organisation so far.

The latest event – An Evening With Michaela Strachan – raised £1051, all of which will go to support the 35-strong team of women putting their lives on the line to protect the iconic species.

Money will go to essential vehicle patrol maintenance.

The evening opened with two ex-BCA students, Kim White and Tamsin Le Doo, presenting the work carried out by The Black Mambas, before Michaela took to the podium, covering her time on Springwatch.

Nick Shelley said: “I knew from the start we needed a TV personality, someone who the public would want to come and listen to and I knew it had to be Michaela Strachan.

“She was always at the top of the list. She’s been a prominent face in conservation in this country for the past 30 years and she’s as relevant today as she was in my childhood. Also, she lives in South Africa, so knows all too well the plight of the rhino and its ongoing struggle against poachers”.