All Saints Church to raise £300,000 to replace Neo-Gothic church floor

A church is looking to raise £300,000 to replace its early Victorian floor, which is full of ‘loose, broken or missing’ tiles.

All Saints’ Church, in Church Close, was built in 1857 by George Edmund Street – ‘one of the foremost Neo-Gothic architects of the period’.

Street felt this style ‘embodied the Christian faith in architecture and design’ and considered the build in Boyn Hill his ‘most important church design’.

He used techniques he had developed in Italy and Spain, where he studied Christian architecture, when designing the Grade I-listed building.

All Saints’ Church historian Ken Smith described the building as ‘fantastical’.

He said: “The floor was built in the context of that decoration so it’s a highly decorated floor with complex tile patterns within it.”

Before Ken joined the church as a parishioner about 55 years ago, lax building controls meant repairs to the floor were not in keeping with the original workmanship.

“Over the years rather than tiles be replaced, they have been cemented over and part covered in linoleum so it looks in a very poor state,” he said.

An architect came to assess the damage and confirmed ‘there is no real option than to replace the whole floor’.

Ken said: “The floor is built on almost two feet of hard packed rubble and on top of that is a layer of lime mortar which was used to level the surface and provide a base to lay the tiles.

“The problem is the top of the rubble is uneven so the depth of the lime mortar varies.

“Sometimes the depth is too thin to support them and this has already shown up in some areas where the tiles are loose, broken or missing.”

Ken said the floor will be restored using a combination of replacement tiles made by specialists who will recreate the Victorian tiles, and original tiles which will be lifted and cleaned.

The church is hoping to apply for help from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, which supports ‘a wide range of heritage projects across the United Kingdom’.

Ken said the congregation will also provide a significant amount of money ‘to show that they are committed to the future of the church’ and to ‘ensure a firm foundation for our successors’.

Ken said anyone who wants to ensure the ‘extremely important part of Maidenhead’s heritage and a focus for Anglo-Catholic worship’ remains for future generations should contact him at ken.smith1@btinternet.com on how to contribute or for further information.