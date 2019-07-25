SITE INDEX

    • Estate Agent's Roger Platt where red and raise £500 for The UK Sepsis Trust

    Roger Platt staff raised more than £500 for The UK Sepsis Trust on Friday.

    The estate agent was supporting the trust’s ‘Wear Red Day’ campaign after its area director Michael O’Flaherty died of the condition aged 70 in January.

    Staff dressed top to toe in scarlet, from candy apple shoes to burgundy ties and cherry lips.

    They spent the day serving drinks and cakes, running a children’s colouring competition and selling raffle tickets for a luxury hamper.

    Manager William Desalis Johnston said: “We had a fun and busy day and we saw lots of old friends, clients and colleagues, and were glad to have raised some extra awareness of sepsis.”

    He added: “It’s amazing how many people you speak to who have been affected by this.”

