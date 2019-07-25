In pictures: Braywick Court School pupils raise money for latrines in developing countries

Braywick Court School has got on board with a toilet twinning initiative which sees latrines installed in developing countries.

Toilet Twinning raises funds in support of Christian charity Tearfund that has water and sanitation programmes in about 25 countries across the world.

The re-build of Braywick Court School includes 19 toilets and each has been twinned at the cost of £60, thanks to the efforts of the pupils, the school PTA and children’s families.

Every class of 30 children raised £2 each to cover the cost of a latrine by carrying out a fundraising project, allowing them to ‘help in a very tangible way’.

Among the projects, year two pupils decorated bags to sell, reception class pupils held a superhero party and year one pupils made and sold cupcakes.

As well as fundraising, the children have been given ‘an awareness of the struggles still faced by people in our world today’.

Braywick Court School head teacher Gemma Donnelly said: “This sense of community responsibility in the wider world is very important to instil in children, and they are never too young to learn.”

She added: “Not only has this project allowed children to help others less fortunate than themselves, it has also allowed them to create a lasting legacy in our brand new school building.”

To find out more, go to www.toilettwinning.org