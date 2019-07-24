Dedicated daily mile track opened at All Saints C of E Junior School

A dedicated ‘daily mile’ track was opened at All Saints C of E Junior School by England Hockey player Ellie Rayer on Wednesday, July 10.

The daily mile is an initiative adopted by schools across the country whereby pupils run or jog for 15 minutes every day to improve their health and fitness.

The track which makes maximum use of the school grounds and is all weather and eco friendly.

The track makes it ‘easy for children to participate in the daily fitness activity’ and each class in the three form entry school has the mile timetabled into their day.

Headteacher at the school Richard Rhodes said Ellie Rayer ‘gave the children a wonderful, inspirational talk’ before opening the track with some eager runners.

He said: “As a school we want to improve the well-being for both our staff and children.

“It has been proven that physical activity and exercise improves focus and concentration as well as being mood boosting.

“By timetabling the daily mile we are giving our school members the opportunity to increase their fitness levels and help decrease childhood obesity.”