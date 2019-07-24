Royal Borough bin collections taking place early due to hot weather

09:11AM, Wednesday 24 July 2019
Bin collections accross the Royal Borough have started earlier this week due to the hot weather.
If your bins are normally collected on Thursdays or Fridays, put them out the night before to ensure they are not missed.
Unfortunately due to today's hot conditions the waste crews were unable to collect recycling in— RBWM (@RBWM) July 24, 2019
Mill Ln
Clewer Park
Clewer Court Rd
Stephenson Dr
Wayside Mews
Holly Dr
Florence Av
Evenlode
Hazell Close
Tatchbrook Close
Any missed bins will be collected early tomorrow morning.
