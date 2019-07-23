Nicholsons Centre's Terrific Tuesdays to return with 'tremendous programme'

The Nicholsons Centre is hosting its popular ‘Terrific Tuesdays’ series of events again this year to keep children entertained during the summer holidays.

The free events kick off on Tuesday, July 30 with shows at 11.30am, 1pm and 3pm. Activities run until Tuesday, August 27.

They range from juggler and street performer Matt Pang this Tuesday, to meerkats and snakes visiting the town centre complex between 11am and 4pm on Tuesday, August 20.

Nicholsons Shopping Centre manager Jane Wright said: “Children visiting the centre during half terms and school holidays really enjoy the family entertainment we organise.

“We have a tremendous programme this summer and look forward to welcoming them back to the centre.”

The children’s entertainments are not supervised play schemes.