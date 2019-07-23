Drivers from Berks and Bucks needed for children's charity

A children’s charity is searching for keen drivers in East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire to help transport families with a seriously ill child.

Rainbow Trust is looking to expand the number of volunteer drivers in its West London Care Team, covering the two regions.

Drivers will help with trips to hospital, medical appointments and with the school run.

Rainbow Trust enables families who have a child with a life threatening illness to make the most of their time together.

It provides practical and emotional support by pairing each family with a support worker who helps the family at home, in hospital and in the community.

Maddie Thomas, volunteer manager at Rainbow Trust said: “For the families we support, time is incredibly precious and often travelling to medical appointments can take a huge amount of time.

“Parents who do not drive have the added pressure of trying to use public transport with a seriously ill child, which comes with its own difficulties. Therefore, the only other option is unaffordable taxis.

“We are looking for keen drivers, with some time to spare, to come and help our care teams of family support workers and join our friendly team of volunteer drivers to make a real difference to the families we support.”

John West, a current Rainbow Trust driver, said: “In the year that I've been with Rainbow Trust, the one thing that gives me most satisfaction is that I feel I'm helping someone who is less fortunate than myself.

“We tend to take our health for granted sometimes and we shouldn't. Every time I give support to a family, I always remember how lucky I am.”

“I only wish that I had got involved with Rainbow Trust a few years earlier. All the families that I have supported are so grateful for the help they receive.”

Volunteer drivers must own their own car and be confident driving in a city and not be easily distracted.

All volunteer drivers will be given a full induction and expenses are covered by Rainbow Trust, including the congestion charge when travelling into London.

To find out more, email volunteering@rainbowtrust.org.uk or call 01372 220043.