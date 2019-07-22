In pictures: Performers shine at Maidenhead Festival

Talented musicians got the chance to showcase their ability on the big stage during the Maidenhead Festival.

The two-day musical extravaganza returned to the town at the weekend with people flocking to Kidwells Park to take advantage of the entertainment on offer.

The festival, formerly known as Maidenhead Carnival, has been running since the 1990s with the aim of providing a free public event to build community spirit and highlight the work of charities and organisations in the borough.

Downpours greeted guests as they streamed in on Saturday morning but the rain stayed away as people enjoyed the performances on show.

Pop Goes the Choir wound back the clocks as they performed classic tracks from the likes of The Beatles while popular acoustic singer/songwriter Tara Deane also took to the stage.

Festivalgoers were also given a chance to grab the limelight as the 3 Minute Rock Star group welcomed people up to the stage during their ‘rockaoke’ set.

Motown singer Sharn Adela and JD King, performing as Elvis Presley, then rounded off the evening with a sprinkling of stardust before an impressive fireworks display.

Lisa Hunter, chairwoman of the Maidenhead Festival, said: “One of the big reasons why we put this festival on is to showcase local bands.

“We’ve had quite a wide demographic of bands from country, rock and pop.

“You name it, it’s happening.”

The festival relies on sponsors to cover its operating costs of almost £50,000 each year and Lisa paid tribute to the businesses that supported the event.

She said: “The festival costs £48,000 to put on so we have to find that all ourselves and this wouldn’t happen without all that support.

“It’s great to see that so many people made the effort to be here as we weren’t expecting it given the forecast.”

Sponsors this year included Maidenhead Lion’s Club, the Louis Baylis Trust, owners of the Advertiser, Maersk, The Shanly Foundation, The Prince Philip Trust, Abbvie, Tesco Groundworks and the Royal Borough’s annula grants programme.