Budding Maidenhead dancer on his way to London school

A budding dancer has won a place at a prominent ballet dance programme in London.

Max Palmer-Watts, nine, from Cromwell Road, is learning at The Elizabeth Fenton School of Dancing in Marlow Road.

The Furze Platt Junior School student has succeeded in his audition for a place at the Royal Ballet Junior Associates, part of the Royal Ballet School in the capital.

He starts on the programme in September before finding out if he has made it to the main school if he impresses.

Felicity Stewart, Elizabeth Fenton principal, said: “Max shows great potential, he has a passion and drive for dance.

“We are absolutely thrilled for him and we are very proud that he has achieved this. We hope that it will give him what he needs to take his ballet to the next level.”