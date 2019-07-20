Advertiser to celebrate 150th anniversary next week with souvenir edition

A special souvenir edition of the Maidenhead Advertiser will be on sale next week to celebrate its 150th birthday.

The first-ever edition of the Advertiser was published on July 28, 1869.

The special edition will include an anniversary supplement with a variety of features on different parts of the paper’s history.

The edition will look back at some of the most iconic front pages from the last 150 years, key events in the paper’s history, interviews with former employees and a look back at some of the campaigns the paper has run to help benefit the town.

The 150th-anniversary edition will go on sale on Thursday, July 25.