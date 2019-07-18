Retiring Furze Platt headteacher given special goodbye in surprise assembly

The popular headteacher of an infant school is set to retire after 10 years in the role.

Marjorie Clementson, 66, who has worked as a teacher for 25 years, was given a surprise leaving assembly yesterday (Wednesday) by the staff and students of Furze Platt Infant School.

She said: “This is where my heart is, I’ll really miss this school.

“I will miss the children in particular because they have got boundless enthusiasm and energy.”

Yesterday morning, children brought Mrs Clementson to the school hall where a chair had been set up in the middle of the room, surrounded by hundreds of shoes.

Mrs Clementson has an obsession with shoes due to her previous career in the fashion and retail industry.

They gave her a crown and a sash, and her daughter and granddaughter were also at the special assembly where students, staff, governors and PTA members all got the chance to say goodbye.

Mrs Clementson’s final day at the school, which both her children attended, will be tomorrow (Friday). Although she is retiring from being a teacher for good, she is a governor at a school in Windsor and intends to carry on doing work there.

One highlight from her time at the school, she said, was hiring a former student she taught while at the junior school as a teacher.

Reflecting on her long and rewarding career, she said: “I have always loved the school and I love this age range, you have got the children when they are just like a sponge, they are ready to learn and absorb and take everything in. I really do enjoy that.”

Next year, following Mrs Clementson’s departure, the infant and junior schools will join together as the Furze Platt Primary Federation, led by Mike Wallace, the current headteacher of the junior school.

Mrs Clementson said she felt ‘really confident’ with the way the school is set to be run in her absence.