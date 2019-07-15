In pictures: Nicholsons Centre raises £750 at One Great Day fundraiser

Everyone got ‘stuck in’ as a collective treadmill run at the Nicholsons Centre raised £750 for charity.

The centre was one of hundreds of others across the UK taking part in the national ‘One Great Day’ initiative, which raises money for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

A children’s charity in the area is also chosen, with the Maidenhead complex choosing Thames Valley Adventure Playground (TVAP) to split the funds in half with GOSH.

Nicholsons staff, tenants, members of Maidenhead Athletics Running Club – and the general public - took part in a 52.4 mile run on a treadmill, the equivalent distance to the hospital and back.

Security manager Andy Pope ran just over 16 miles in three stints for the fundraising effort, which took eight hours to complete.

He said: “Everyone got stuck in and gave it 100 per cent. It was a real group effort.

“We also had some other activities going on which TVAP looked after.”

Regarding the help from passers-by, Andy added: “There was a lot of interest – when you put a treadmill in the middle of a shopping centre, people come up to you and someone asks: can I have a go?”