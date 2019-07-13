Men wanted to build sensory border to help people with dementia

A call for more men to help dig out a ‘sensory border’ for people with dementia has been issued.

Men in Sheds, which helps men with depression get back to work and those struggling with retirement keep busy, wants help with sorting its borders at the Boyn Grove Community Centre.

The hope is the feature, grown around the group’s four vegetable beds, will be used by Men in Sheds’ neighbours at Clara Court and Boyn Grove Day Centre.

Chris Allen, the Men in Sheds founder said: “The idea of the sensory border is to have something bright and with smells that would engage people with dementia.”

The group, which meets every Tuesday from 10-12pm, was set up in 2015 and following its post-winter relaunch on June 18 it is hoping more men will help dig out the border.

“Maidenhead Men in Sheds has helped men with depression to get back to work and men struggling with retirement to find a new activity and purpose, but you don’t have to have a problem to come along - it is open to men of all ages to come along and help,” Chris added.

The group has received a £250 donation from Maidenhead Roundtable.