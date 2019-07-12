Timbertown enrolment on Saturday for the August bank holiday event

Enrolment to this year’s Timbertown takes place this Saturday (July 13) at Desborough College.

In its 36th year the event gives children aged 6-11 the chance to build and decorate huts using timber, tools and paint, and play outdoor games and activities.

Held every August bank holiday it will take place at Town Moor in Blackamoor Lane from Saturday, August 24 – Monday, August 26 at a cost of £30 per child for the three days.

This year’s theme will be ‘At the Library’ with a host of familiar scenes and characters from favourite books as inspiration.

Event organisers are also putting out a call for volunteers and donations of coloured paper and large pieces of white cardboard to decorate the huts.

Volunteers do not need any specific experience, just an enjoyment of the outdoors and getting creative, and a sense of teamwork and enthusiasm for safe, fun outdoor activity.

Adults and junior volunteers, aged 12 and over, are welcome to lend a hand but 12 and 13-year-olds must be accompanied by an adult.

Helpers can volunteer with friends or as a family and can bring their own children with them.

There is no need for volunteers to come to the enrolment but they are requested to email their details and the days they can help.

Enrolment at Desborough College will take place from 9-10.30am, online enrolment is not possible.

To volunteer, email timber.town@yahoo.co.uk

