Labrador puppy crowned Top Pet

A six-month-old Labrador has emerged victorious in the search for the Advertiser’s Top Pet 2019.

The ’Tiser began its search for the area’s pet of the year in April and readers were left with the difficult task of selecting the most adorable animal.

Out of an array of cats, dogs and the occasional rabbit, parrot, tortoise and lizard, Labrador Amber was crowned the winner.

The fox red puppy won the hearts of readers as she was photographed sitting in a bed of bluebells by 14-year-old Ashleigh Higgins from Culley Way, Maidenhead.

Ashleigh’s mum Jemma Haseler got a nice surprise when she learned Amber had won the competition.

“I didn’t even know Amber had been entered into the Top Pet competition until I ran into a dog walker who had seen Amber’s photograph in the paper,” she said.

“Ashleigh is very keen on photography so she is very happy to have won.”

Amber has only recently been welcomed into the family, but has already left a lasting impression.

“She’s been an absolute joy,” said Jemma.

“Amber is a fantastic puppy, she’s very well behaved, affectionate and loves children.”

Living in a home with four children, Amber’s natural affection for kids makes her the perfect pet.

After lots of research into the best dog breed for the family, the Labrador puppy was adopted from Kent.

“Life with Amber has been brilliant, we’ve had no accidents and she’s slept through the night right from her first week in her new home,” said Jemma.

The owners will receive a photoshoot with Amber captured by one of our professional photographers and a framed 10” x 8” photograph of their choice.