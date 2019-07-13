The Adult Dyslexia Centre given grant from Louis Baylis Trust

The Adult Dyslexia Centre has been given £1,500 from the Louis Baylis Trust to help ‘provide vital services for adults with dyslexia’.

The cash will help the centre continue to support people through education and employment.

“We are grateful for the continuing support of the Louis Baylis Trust,” said Sue Penton-Voak, trustee and co-founder of the centre.

“This recent award is for providing free training sessions to other organisations who might have dyslexic clients or employees to help them understand the impact dyslexia can have.”

Based in the Field Centre at Braywick Heath Nurseries, in Maidenhead, the centre has been helping adults with dyslexia since 2003 and now supports more than 300 people every year.

Confidence is boosted through developing skills including literacy and IT, offering advice, connecting adults to additional opportunities and improving people’s understanding of their dyslexia.

“This project will increase our connections with the wider community – job centres, housing associations, probation services etc – and promote the positive aspects of dyslexia and our charity and what we can do to support their dyslexic clients,” added Sue. “We have already delivered 20 such sessions in the past six months.”

The centre also offers assessments for children, information for employers and trainers on how to support dyslexic staff members and provides dyslexia awareness training and consultancy services for employers and organisations.

Debbie Farnfield, co-founder and chairman of trustees, said: “At the centre we approach dyslexia in a holistic way – helping the person as a whole and not just some of the ‘educational’ aspects they may want to improve upon – this is very different to other learning environments and it works well.”