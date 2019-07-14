Rotary youth pair to set off on European adventure

A pair of adventurous students are off to Italy next week to take part in an international Rotary youth project.

Jagoda Konarzewska, who goes to Altwood School, and Desborough College student Taras Liiko, both 17, will join youngsters from France, Germany and Italy on the scheme.

The pair will fly to Tivoli on Saturday, July 13, to take part in a week of activities designed to build self-confidence and develop life skills such as teamwork and leadership, as well as have the chance to make lasting friendships with other European teenagers.

On the agenda is a mix of culture and fun, including visits to tourist sites in Rome and Tivoli, a day at Rome’s Rainbow Magicland theme park, plus sport and team-building activities.

Jagoda and Taras were chosen from a long list of applicants for the expenses-paid trip by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead, which runs the scheme in partnership with its twin Rotary clubs in Germany, France and Italy. Each year one of the clubs hosts the project.

Organiser Eddie Clarke said: “Among Rotary’s key aims are the development of young people and promoting global friendship and understanding.

“The youth programme is a great way of doing both.”