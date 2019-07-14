In pictures: Altwood School's Art Design and Technology exhibition

An annual Art Design and Technology exhibition was held at Altwood School on Thursday, June 27.

The well-attended private view saw a host of creativity and dynamic work exhibited from the school’s GCSE and A Level students.

In art, students have explored themes such as metal sculpture, fashion design, recycled waste material sculpture, architecture painting and oil painted portraits.

Mrs Julia Bullworthy, head of art design and technology at the Altwood Road school, said: “My department staff are extremely proud of all the GCSE and A Level students this year and we all look forward to seeing their much anticipated success in the summer results.”