Norden Farm beach to launch with free prize draw and Bollywood dance session

The summer holidays are almost upon us and that means one thing – Maidenhead Beach at Norden Farm is back.

Inspired by the Indian state of Goa, the free beach at the centre of the arts in Altwood Road will be open every day from Wednesday, July 24 – Sunday, August 25 between 10am-4pm.

It will include an ‘indoor Goan chill out space’ in the gallery featuring work from local schools and a fisherman’s hut complete with projections and gentle rhythmic sounds.

The beach will launch

officially on July 24 from 10.30am with free tropical juice, activities and colouring sheets for children and a free prize draw to win a family ticket for one of Norden Farm’s summer family shows or films.

There will also be an opportunity to dress-up in a prop filled foyer photo area and to take part in a Bollywood dance session at 10.35am led by Norden Farm’s Bollywood tutor Parveen Chana.

No beach would be complete without a glimpse of a mythical sea creature so Harmony the Mermaid will swim on by ahead of representing Berkshire in the finals of Miss Mermaid UK later this year.

Also taking place on the opening day is the first of this year’s kite marking workshops between 11.15am-1.15pm.