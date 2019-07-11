Claires Court Junior Girls swap clothes as part of 'Thinking Big' topic

Inspired to make a stand against the ‘fast-fashion’ industry, Claires Court Junior Girls held a clothes swap last week.

As part of their topic ‘Thinking Big’, the year six girls received a talk by guest speaker Hannah Carter, campaign and communications officer from Love Not Landfill.

Hannah told the girls about the consequences of fast-fashion, which sees 11 million items of clothing end up in UK landfill sites every year.

In reaction to what they heard the girls decided to make a difference by encouraging fellow pupils and members of staff to bring in their unwanted clothing.

More than 500 items of clothing were donated for the swap and those that weren’t taken home were given to Cancer Research UK in Maidenhead.

Hannah said: “It is great that the year six girls have taken the initiative and spread the word about how ‘fast-fashion’ is affecting the environment through the ‘clothes swap’. It was a really efficient and happy event and hopefully lots of pupils went home with new clothes that they love.”