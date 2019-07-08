In Pictures: Works created by Claires Court A-level students exhibited

An exhibition of work celebrating ‘creative talent and technical skill’ is being exhibited in the chapel of Claires Court.

The collection of work is by A-level students studying art, photography, textiles and media at the school in College Avenue.

The mounted works show experimentation with film and projection, drawing and painting, etching, photography and sculpture.

Textiles students have crafted wall hangings and dresses and other notable works include a ‘Barbie Box’ photo booth and a stained glass window.

A private viewing of the exhibition was held for families, friends and staff on Tuesday, June 25.

Head of art Joel Wareing said: “Well done to all the students for their diligence and dedication they have put into creating their work, and for the teaching staff for setting up such an inspiring exhibition to celebrate the creative talent and technical skill on show.”