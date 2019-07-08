Julia Donaldson themed fair at Boyne Hill School raises more than £1,500

Boyne Hill Infant and Nursery’s summer fair raised more than £1,500 for school funds.

The theme of the fair was Julia Donaldson, who wrote The Gruffalo, and many of the activities centred around the author’s stories, including a character hunt, face painting, story telling and biscuit decorating.

There was also Splat the Rat, a dance performed by the Eagle Claw Kung Fu school, an ‘adopt a bear stall’ and a tombola.

Headteacher Jane Davies said: “The summer fair was a fantastic community event and we were delighted to welcome so many local families along to join in the fun.

“The sun shone and, with such a lot on offer, it was lovely to see the children enjoying all the activities.”

Proceeds from the fair, which was held on Saturday, June 22, will be spent on building blocks for the nursery playground and

a story area.