SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Mon, 08
22 °C
Tue, 09
20 °C
Wed, 10
23 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • More than 30 medals won by Claires Court girls and boys

    Claires Court girls and boys came away with more than 30 medals at the Independent Schools Association (ISA) National Athletics Championships on Wednesday June 19.

    The pupils aged eight to 16 were competing at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham with athletes from all over the country who had qualified by coming first in their regional championships.

    Claires Court pupils represented their region, London West, and took home 23 gold, two silver and eight bronze medals.

    They were crowned overall winners for all year groups.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved