In pictures: Furze Platt Infant and Junior Schools summer fair

As summer fair season gets going, one school waved goodbye to their retiring headteacher of 10 years with a grand fundraising total of £9000.

Furze Platt Infant and Junior Schools in Oaken Grove held its popular summery celebration on Saturday under the sun, which was beaming out temperatures of up to 32 degrees celsius.

Just under 600 people were kept cool with 125 water bombs, pistols, and Pimms – with 100kg of ice and a freezer full of ice creams thrown in too.

Infant school headteacher Mrs Marjorie Clementson – who has worked in the Royal Borough for 25 years – cut the ribbon on her last fair, which was organised by the Furze Platt Schools Association (FPSA).

She will be replaced by Mr Mike Wallace, who will take over the headteacher role for both schools in September.

This was following a positive outcome of the consultation for a hard federation between the two schools at the start of the year.

Last year the FPSA raised £29,094 for both schools from 35 different events. The group is hoping this year’s events will exceed that.

The fair – which had a seaside theme – also benefited from a huge community effort with more than 200 volunteer hours for set-up, the fair itself and the clean-up.

Entertainment included the Junior School Choir, Little and Young Samurai martial arts taster sessions, children’s entertainment from Mark Jones and street dance performances by children from both schools.

A Teddy Bears Picnic stall hosted by the Infant School team in support of Ivy's Gifts will raise money for the Oxford Hospitals Charity.

Emma Craig, FPSA secretary said: “It is probably the biggest overall fundraiser for the whole year.

“[Mrs Clementson] was so touched, she remembers opening her first summer fair as headteacher – she was extremely pleased and was there for the entire event.”