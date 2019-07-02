Call for dog owners to be wary of vulnerable dachshunds

Dachshunds were walked around Maidenhead Thicket on Sunday to show support for the breed.

An online group wanted to commemorate a dachshund which was reportedly killed by other dogs last year.

Walk organiser Elaine Ross invited people to take part in the event – which was held across the country in support of the dog, Jeffrey, which died last summer in Liverpool.

She used the opportunity to draw attention to the small breed, which is vulnerable to bigger dogs.

“They are called clowns,” Elaine, 48, who owns a miniature smooth-haired black and tan dachshund called Oscar.

“They will make you laugh every day. They are obviously cute-looking. They are funny dogs.”

But Elaine, who organised the walk via her Berks and Bucks Dachshunds Facebook page, warned they are easily overmatched if they end up coming across a large, aggressive dog: “They are really small. They have got massive personalities and they think they are big dogs.

“They will stand their ground.”

She urged anyone with a dog that could be temperamental and a threat to smaller pooches to ensure it is kept on a lead and properly trained.

The personal assistant is worried about five-year-old Oscar ‘all the time’ when taking him for a walk, adding that she will sometimes pick him up if she is unsure about nearby dogs.