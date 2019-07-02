Manor Green School fair raises thousands for new playground

Thousands of pounds raised by a school fair will go towards building a new accessible playground for the benefit of all pupils.

Manor Green School, in Elizabeth Hawkes Way, held its summer fair on Sunday which featured a variety of attractions for the children.

It also encouraged parents to dig deep and raise money for the new playground, which will be wheelchair accessible and feature a mud kitchen, sand table and sensory zone.

Generous grown-ups chipped in more than £2,000 overall – which will be match-funded by Shanly Homes.

“I’ve had lots of really good reports, everyone has said it was a fantastic day,” said PTA chairwoman Michelle O’Sullivan.

Splat the Rat, tin can alley and a bouncy castle were among the events to entertain children.

One youngster even managed to rake in just over £30 from adults.

“People were amazing. People have been coming up and just handing us money,” Michelle said.

She is hoping the new playground will be completed over the summer holiday.