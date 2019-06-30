Protest over pay cuts held outside Manor Green School

GMB union members held a protest outside Manor Green School on Thursday last week, in solidarity with support staff at the school.

Last week, the union announced support staff were unhappy about the imposition of a new contract which includes a reduction in contracted hours from 37 to 32.5 hours.

A statement released last week from headteacher Joolz Scarlett said a ‘historical agreement means that these staff are paid for >kern<37 hours a week even though they work only 32.5 hours’.

It added: “We intend to realign payment of support staff to hours actually worked by adjusting hours paid on a phased basis over the next three years until they match their working week of 32.5 hours.”

Asia Allison, GMB regional organiser, was at the protest. She said: “We ran an extensive survey among our membership and discovered they are working well above 32.5 hours. They haven’t been overpaid.”

If the support staff work strictly to the 32.5 hours, Asia said this will impact negatively on the children.

Support staff have taken part in a consultative ballot for strike action, the results of which will be released on Monday, July 8.