Monello Hairdressing holds Gay Pride event

Clients having their hair primped and primed at Monello will have found hairdressers looking especially colourful last Friday (June 21).

In recognition of LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) Pride month, staff at the salon in Providence Place flew flag by dressing in their rainbow finery.

Creative stylist Ryan Herbert was dressed in black as his drag alter ego Miss Rianne but his pink hair added a pop of colour.

Ryan performs as Miss Rianne in clubs in Reading and London.

Kayleigh Walsh is salon manager and creative stylist at the hairdressers in Providence Place, which was established in 1992.

She said: “We were talking about how we could support our local LGBT community and we decided to have a Gay Pride event.

“Ryan is a big part of our salon and we are glad to be able to support him”.

She added: “Customers loved it, we got a really lovely response.”