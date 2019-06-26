Brocket consultation to be held on proposed 'residential conversion'

A public consultation into proposals for the historic Grade-II listed Brocket building in Boyn Hill Avenue will take place tomorrow.

An invitation to the consultation publicised by the council said: “The event will provide an opportunity to speak with the project team in regard to the emerging development plans for the scheme and to give your feedback on our plans for the house, which will provide much needed housing for the borough.”

The plans are not revealed in the invitation but it does mention a ‘proposed residential conversion’.

The consultation is being held by Keen Partnership Chartered Surveyors on behalf of the RBWM Property Company.

The Brocket, which was used as a pupil referral unit, is listed with Historic England because it is a ‘substantially intact and decorative early 20th century house displaying ‘arts and crafts’ influences’.

It has ‘evidence for craftsmanship in the quality and use of materials in both the exterior and interior finishes’, Historic England’s website states.

It was built in 1906 as a private house and bought by Berkshire County Council in 1950, passing to the Royal Borough when it was established following the county council’s abolition.

The consultation will be held at the Brocket from 4 – 7pm.

Anyone unable to attend can comment by emailing sam@keenpartnership.co.uk or writing to The Keen Partnership, The Courtyard, Edinburgh Road, Reading, RG30 2UA.