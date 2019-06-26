'High quality' all round at Craft Coop open call

Talented craftspeople from Maidenhead showed off their works at Craft Coop’s open call in the Nicholsons Centre on Sunday.

A panel of judges cast their eagle eye over the creations which included mosaics and other craft ideas, with two winners getting the chance to showcase their work in one of the two stores for free for a month.

The standard was so high this year that everyone else who took part was given a free week in the shop, with 12 people trying their luck this year.

Deborah Jones, of the Craft Coop, said: “This is the sixth open call we have had, and we always think we have [found] out the talent in Maidenhead, but every single year there are more interesting craftspeople coming forward with things we have never seen before.

“Everybody was of such a high quality.

“Lots of them have not sold their products anywhere before, so they need a helping hand.”