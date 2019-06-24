School children's paintings unveiled at Braywick Leisure Centre

More than 150 primary school children visited Braywick Leisure Centre to show off their works of art.

Children from Holy Trinity C of E Primary School and Lowbrook Academy were invited by Wates Construction to create a painting that would be installed on the hoarding in the car park, with the theme of ‘Sport and the Arts’.

Following the unveiling, the children were shown around the site where they were able to learn about the new building.

Before they went back to school, the children also took part in a presentation to congratulate them on their art, with prizes awarded for the best paintings.

For the ceremony, the children were joined by a member of the Wates site team dressed up in a character costume.

Honor Goodsite is the Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS) female mascot for the construction industry, intending to help promote the industry and inspire young children to consider a career in construction.

This event is part of the national Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS) Hoarding Painting Competition, which aims to enable children of all ages to unleash their artistic skills on site hoardings, which become large canvases for their creations.

Speaking on behalf of all staff at Lowbrook Academy and Holy Trinity C of E Primary School, Margaret Brown said: “Children were given a wonderful opportunity to exhibit their artwork on an outside gallery and loved looking at their own and others’ work which were all fantastic and varied.

“They were all very interested in the construction of the site and asked excellent questions on sustainability and habitat. All the children are looking forward to using the new leisure facilities in 2020.

“We would like to thank Wates Construction for inviting us to take part in this inclusive community event.”

Works at the Braywick Leisure Centre are being carried out by Wates on behalf of the Royal Borough.

Alec Jackman, business unit director at Wates Construction, said: “We are always looking for ways to support the local community and to provide opportunities for children to be introduced to the construction going on where they live.

“This new leisure centre for Braywick Park will be a place for these children to use and enjoy so it is fantastic that they have been able to get involved in this project. We are very thankful for their wonderful artwork.”