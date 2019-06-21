Police launch CCTV appeal following bank card fraud at Sainsbury's stores

Thames Valley Police has released images of a man in connection to incidents of fraud at Sainsbury’s supermarkets.

The five incidents, which are believed to be linked, concern an offender using cloned bank cards to fraudulently purchase items from stores in Aylesbury and Maidenhead between May 8 – 20.

Another two incidents took place outside of the Thames Valley in Stanmore and Woking.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Kris Lovell based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am keen to speak to the man in these CCTV images, as he may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“If you recognise this man, or have any information in relation to these incidents, please report the details on the Thames Valley Police website quoting reference 43190153359.

Alternatively, you can call the non-emergency telephone number, 101, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

More advice about how to protect yourself against fraud is available on the Thames Valley Police website at /www.thamesvalley.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/fa/fraud/personal-fraud/