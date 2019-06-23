SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sun, 23
24 °C
Mon, 24
22 °C
Tue, 25
23 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Norden Farm night market 'goes down a storm'

    Norden Farm threw open its doors for its popular night market on Friday, June 14.

    The Altwood Road arts venue hosted a selection of stalls selling handmade gifts, from glassware to ceramics.

    Live acoustic music was played in the 18th-century long barn, and craft ales and other refreshments were served in the bar.

    Alex Vander Borght, from Norden Farm, said: “It was great to see visitors making the most of the laid-back atmos-phere and relaxed setting, browsing stalls with a drink in hand or catching a few acoustic numbers courtesy of Alfie Griffin and Marc Woosnam.

    “The musicians, who had never met before, teamed up to treat the audience to a few duets at the end of the night, which went down a storm.”

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved