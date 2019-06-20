Organic breakfast options served by Filling Good are a hit with shoppers

A bounty of breakfast bites was offered up by Nelly Semaille to show people just how tasty organic options can be.

She took on the challenge on Wednesday, June 12, as part of ‘Wake Up To Organic’ – an initiative from Organic UK (the Organic Trade Board) – an independent non-profit organisation.

The event was held in the Craft Coop in the Nicholsons Centre where Nellie sells items from her zero-waste pop-up shop Filling Good.

Here people can cut down on their plastic consumption by taking the products away in their own re-useable containers and also buy products which are ‘ecofriendly and ethical’.

For the breakfast, Nelly prepared date and sesame seed, and banana and raisin, flapjacks, and offered tasters of organic muesli, bran flakes and herbal tea.

She also showcased bread from The Three Bees Bakery and HoneyBerry honey.

Nelly said: “It was really nice, people were happy to try the flapjacks, I think they really liked them.

“My goal was really to show some of the organic products that are made in Maidenhead.”

At the moment Nelly operates from the Craft Coop on Tuesdays and Wednesdays but as of Friday, June 28 she will be there on Fridays and Saturdays.

She said: “I think thee is more footfall on the Saturday, so for me it’s a good thing and think a lot of people buy their groceries on Saturday.”

For more information email nelly@fillinggood.co.uk