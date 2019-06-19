Teenagers praised for helping ‘lost’ elderly man with dementia

A group of teenagers have been praised by police for assisting an elderly man with dementia when he became lost in Maidenhead.

The man, who appeared confused, was spotted by the youngsters trying to get into a car that was not his in Furze Platt on June 13.

When the group asked if he was ok, the man said he was looking for his wife and children, but was unsure where his home was.

Recognising he had dementia, the three teenagers managed to obtain part of his name before phoning the police for help, staying with him.

Officers arrived and identified the man, before returning him to the care of his wife, who had left the house to drop her grandchildren home.

A post on the Thames Valley Police Windsor and Maidenhead Facebook page thanking the unnamed teenagers received more than 1,000 likes.

“Earlier this evening we received a call from a small group of young teenagers who had come across an elderly male with memory problems,” the post read.

“The group, while waiting for the police to arrive, did a brilliant job reassuring the male and keeping him safe while waiting for help. We were then able to locate the males’ next of kin and return him safely home.

“We think its really important for our community to know we have some great young people out there who really do make Windsor and Maidenhead a great place to live.”

Furze Platt PCSO Matt Wingrove said: “The vulnerable male was not more than 100 metres from his home address.

“He was confused and exhibiting signs of early onset dementia. The three members of the public who located him did a brilliant job, preventing him from becoming a high risk missing person or coming to serious harm.

“We would like to thank the three members of the public who stopped and helped the vulnerable male. They did a brilliant job”.

PS Ryan Powell, problem solving sergeant for Windsor and Maidenhead, said: “Our understanding and exposure to dementia and related diseases have come a long way in recent years.

“If you come across someone you are concerned about, and think they need immediate assistance - please do not hesitate to call either the ambulance service or the policing depending on the circumstances.

“Long term, the RBWM Adult Social Care Team are working with a range of partners to raise awareness around the issue and safeguard those in our community. You can also contact them via their website.”