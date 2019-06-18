Heathrow masterplan reveals target to open third runway by 2026

Heathrow has revealed its ‘masterplan’ for expansion with airport bosses hoping to open its proposed third runway by 2026.

Today the airport launched its 12-week public consultation which gives people the chance to respond to plans which include introducing an Ultra Low Emissions Zone and a six-and-a-half hour ban on scheduled night flights.

The Airport Expansion Consultation also outlines the timeline of the proposed development which could see the airport expanded in phases until 2050.

Heathrow wants to build its third runway over the M25 with a tunnel proposed to run underneath.

Rivers will also need to be diverted, mainly around the western boundary of the airport, to accommodate the new runway and taxi links.

Emma Gilthorpe, Heathrow’s executive director foe expansion, said: “Expansion must not come at any cost.

“That is why we have been working with partners at the airport, in local communities and in Government to ensure our plans show how we can grow sustainably and responsibly – with environmental considerations at the heart of our expansion.”

During the consultation the public can also respond to Heathrow’s plans to bring in an extra 25,000 extra flights per year ahead of the third runway opening.

The airport is suggesting three schemes to tackle noise which include sound insulation for eligible properties and a £3000 contribution towards sound insulation treatment.

Two parkways are also proposed to the north and south of the airport, with the Northern Parkway capable of accommodating up to 24,000 cars.

Robert Barnstone, campaign co-ordinator of Stop Heathrow Expansion, said Heathrow’s plans were ‘laughable’.

“Not only does it want to disrupt people’s lives for up to 30 years while building this new runway but now proposes jumbo-size car parks while pledging to reduce the number of people using cars at the airport.

“The new Prime Minister, whoever that may be, will have to face up to the fact that Heathrow expansion cannot meet legal environmental requirements and will therefore will not be able to proceed in the long term.”

Heathrow is planning to put its final plans before a Planning Inquiry next year.

A public consultation event will be held at Nicholsons Shopping Centre, Maidenhead, on Saturday, July 6.

Drop-in sessions are also planned for the Windsor Youth and Community Centre, in Alma Road, and The Curve, in Slough, on August 24 and August 29 respectively.