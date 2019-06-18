In pictures: Japanese flower and kimono show at Norden Farm

Norden Farm blossomed into life on Sunday as Japanese culture arrived in Maidenhead.

The flower and kimono show was an official event of the Japan-UK Season of Culture 2019-20, a time for the two countries to connect and share their traditions.

It was organised by Japanese modern flower artist Kaoruko Sugimoto, in aid of the charity March of Bouquet, which visits children’s hospices to brighten their day with flowers.

The show, which is held across the world, expresses Japanese traditional styles and modern art and culture by virtue of flowers.

The arrangement is accompanied by the melody of a Japanese song.

The audience was treated to ‘zen-style’ flower arrangements in the bonsai fashion, contemporary flower arrangements and a kimono – Japanese traditional dress – showcase by the Yamano School group.

This was the first UK performance in partnership with the Japanese school.

After the show – which took eight months to plan – 20 visitors were given the chance to take part in workshops to design their own flower arrangements.

Explaining Kaoruko’s decision to hold the event in Maidenhead, organiser Akiko Baba said: “She could have done it in London, but chose Maidenhead because she loves Maidenhead with its beautiful scenery along the Thames.

“It went very successfully.

“[Norden Farm] is a good location for Kaoruko to have a show – she loved it.”