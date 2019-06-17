Trust donation enables cricket club to buy life-saving defibrillator

Boyne Hill Cricket Club will be installing a potentially life-saving piece of equipment following a donation from the Louis Baylis Trust.

A £500 grant from the Advertiser’s owner back in November has enabled the club to get a defibrillator at its ground in Highway Road.

The club, which runs four senior teams as well as a thriving colts section, is now in discussions with St John Ambulance and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and hopes to have the device up and running by the end of the season.

Chairman Stephen Spencer-Jones said: “We just hope that if the worst was to happen and something happened to a player on the field, we will now have a better chance of saving them and helping them live a longer life.

“It’s one of those pieces of equipment you hope you never have to use.”

The club, which launched in 1890, is now embarking on a three-phase development project over the next 10 years.

It is hoping to install new disabled toilets as well as extending and redeveloping its current changing facilities for all of its teams.

Stephen added: “Our changing facilities were built in the 1970s, so while they are fine for what we do now, we know this is something we need to develop.”

With more and more women signing up to play cricket, the club is also aiming to launch its first girl’s team.

Boyne Hill CC is hosting a family fun day on Sunday, July 14 to coincide with the final of the Cricket World Cup.

The event will start at 10am and will include colts games and an in-club match alongside a screening of the sport’s showpiece game of the summer.