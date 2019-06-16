MaidEnergy's second solar panel scheme open to investment

A not-for profit community benefit society is encouraging people to invest to make a ‘greener, cleaner world a reality’.

MaidEnergy was established in 2010 by a group of individuals ‘passionate about renewable energy’.

In 2015 it launched the solar photovoltaic (PV) community share scheme.

Community shares are a form of social investment where investors ‘support a community business, without expecting capital gain but receiving an appropriate financial return’.

Almost £170,000 was invested by 56 people enabling solar PV installations at Norden Farm and the Magna Carta School in Egham.

These cost-effective installations will generate green, lower-cost renewable energy at the sites for more than 20 years.

On Tuesday, MaidEnergy will launch its second solar PV scheme and is encouraging the community to show its support.

It is hoped enough people will join the ‘movement of ethical and financially rewarding community ownership’ so panels can be installed on up to 10 public buildings across the Royal Borough.

The minimum investment is £100 and the maximum investment is £50,000 and the deadline is July 22.

One of MaidEnergy’s earliest investors, Ian Coggan, had already put his money into another energy co-op when he heard about MaidEnergy’s initial share offer.

He said: “I knew I wanted to be involved in local projects too, and offer my support right from the first installation. I met the MaidEnergy directors and their passion for the growth of lower carbon energy production, community ownership, plus the benefit of schools lowering their energy bills was clear to see.”

Ian says he receives ‘modest returns’ from the long-term ‘ethical investment’ and believes it to be low-risk.

MaidEnergy’s solar PV launch event ‘Making the Future Renewable’ will be held at Norden Farm on Tuesday at 6pm.

The event is public and free to attend but registration is required at bit.ly/maidenergyshares

For more information email maidenergy@outlook.com