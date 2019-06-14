SITE INDEX

    • Norden Farm Night Market taking place tonight

    Vendors will be selling their unique gifts at Norden Farm’s Night Market tonight (Friday).

    From 6pm until 10pm the 18th-century long barn in Altwood Road will host a selection of stalls selling jewellery, glassware and ceramics. Entry and parking is free.

    Other stalls include glassware, decorations, candles and textile gifts ahead of Father’s Day weekend.

    The café bar is open all evening, serving craft ales, fine wines and a full food menu from 5.30pm to 7.45pm.

    The evening also features live acoustic sets from musicians in the area.

    Tickets are available from the Box Office on 01628 788997 or visit www.nordenfarm.org

