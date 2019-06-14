Norden Farm Night Market taking place tonight

12:43PM, Friday 14 June 2019
Vendors will be selling their unique gifts at Norden Farm’s Night Market tonight (Friday).
From 6pm until 10pm the 18th-century long barn in Altwood Road will host a selection of stalls selling jewellery, glassware and ceramics. Entry and parking is free.
Other stalls include glassware, decorations, candles and textile gifts ahead of Father’s Day weekend.
The café bar is open all evening, serving craft ales, fine wines and a full food menu from 5.30pm to 7.45pm.
The evening also features live acoustic sets from musicians in the area.
Tickets are available from the Box Office on 01628 788997 or visit www.nordenfarm.org
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following the rape of a man in Grenfell Park at 3:33am this morning.
A man previously involved with the Burnham Royal British Legion has been expelled from his regiment’s association after his professed military service was challenged.