Companies 'excited to be involved' in the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards

Companies that are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of customer service and retail may be commended by the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards.

The Advertiser spoke to representatives from Colemans Solicitors LLP and Sorbon Estates about why they are supporting the Excellence in Customer Service Award and Best Retailer Award.

Kate Williams, marketing manager at Colemans Solicitors based in Gardener Road, Maidenhead, said: “We sponsored this award last year and were inspired to sponsor it again as in the previous year it was the most popular award and received the highest number of shortlisted nominees.

“We chose it because, like last year, it reflects our business focus on excellent customer service which is how we differentiate ourselves from our competitors.

“It is very positive to see how many businesses recognise the importance of delivering excellent customer service.

“Today, customers expect good customer service as standard.

“We want to celebrate businesses that go the extra mile and are head and shoulders above their competitors.

“We had such a good reaction last year we’re very excited to be involved again.”

A spokeswoman said: “Sorbon Estates are delighted to be supporting the Best Retailer category at the Maidenhead & Windsor Business Awards.

“As a commercial developer and investor that has worked in Windsor and Maidenhead for almost 50 years, we are always looking at ways to support local retail.

“Our recent partnership with bira to provide membership and support to our retail tenants has proved invaluable for some and shows that a little help can go a long way.

“We would encourage any type of retail business to apply for this award to help generate some well-earned recognition and exposure in this important industry that is working hard to stay fresh and relevant in an online world.”

Visit www.mwbusinessawards.com to enter.