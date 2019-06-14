Frank Abagnale Jr pays visit to Furze Platt Senior School

A former confidence trickster, who inspired the Leonardo DiCaprio film Catch Me If You Can, paid a visit to Furze Platt Senior School.

Frank Abagnale Jr, who has now been working on the right side of the law for decades, visited the school on Monday to talk to students about his life in the forgery trade, and his role as a security consultant and lecturer at the FBI academy.

The American, 71, was the subject of a 2002 film directed by Steven Spielberg, in which he is played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

A packed hall of students and staff at the Furze Platt Road school asked Frank questions and learned about his experiences, including whether he regretted his lifestyle.

He was there with Ori Eisen, founder and CEO of Trusona, a company fighting cyber crime by eliminating passwords, which he believes contribute to low levels of internet safety.

Mr Eisen, who works with Mr Abagnale on cybersecurity, tweeted on Monday: “Our London tour began today with me introducing Frank Abagnale to a standing room only at the @Furze_Platt auditorium.

“Frank is very kind and giving a talk pro bono to students. The joys of going around the world with @trusona_inc to share the #NoPasswords revolution.”

Furze Platt headteacher Dr Andrew Morrison said: “We were absolutely thrilled that Frank Abagnale Jr agreed to speak at Furze Platt Senior School. To welcome such a prestigious and world renowned speaker was a fantastic opportunity for our students and staff.

“I am sure that both his visit and the insights he was able to offer will live long in the memory of our school community.”