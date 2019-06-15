SITE INDEX

    • Furze Platt Infant and Junior Schools clock up distance to Paris

    More than 100 children from Furze Platt Infant and Junior Schools in Oaken Grove clocked up 1,676 laps of its new junior track.

    The 514.5km (320 mile) haul is the equivalent of the distance to Paris, to celebrate the start of the Women’s World Cup in France.

    The students took part in the sponsored challenge on Saturday, raising funds for the school.

    The cause was helped by infant school headteacher Marjorie Clementson, who completed 35 laps.

