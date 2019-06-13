Link road could be built on Town Moor under council plans

A new road would cut through a green space and connect the Riverside area with the town centre under council plans.

Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside), the leader of the council, said on his Facebook page that designs and costings are being drawn up for the proposed spur road over the Town Moor.

It would connect the corner of Blackamoor Lane with the road the fire station, police station and Tor building are on, leading to the roundabout for the A4 Bridge Road and Forlease Road.

But an opposition councillor has raised concerns that it could affect the quality of the moor’s environment.

Cllr Dudley wrote on Facebook that it would ‘relieve pressure’ on roads like Ray Mill Road West, Cookham Road, Ray Street, Summerleaze Road, Ray Park Avenue, Ray Park Road and Ray Mead Road.

Royal Borough Conservatives are ‘exploring the possibility’ of the link road, he wrote, which would require a bridge to be built over Strand Water.

“It is something we have always thought about,” Cllr Dudley told the Advertiser.

“It would have to be done in a way that would enable people to walk the Town Moor.

“It is very sensitive, the Town Moor. It will have to be done in a very sympathetic way.”

He also said the proposed connection was a temporary haul route used during the ‘remediation’ of Badnells Pit, a former waste dump.

He also made reference to Summerleaze’s gravel extraction works. Cllr Dudley believes the company’s lorry movements will be helped by the cut-through and improve the situation for Riverside residents.

Bob Dulson, the chairman of the Maidenhead Civic Society, said he wanted to see more detail but was in favour of the concept.

He said: “There will be a lot of opposition to it because it would cut through one of the areas of green space basically in the town centre but logic says that if you are going to have increased numbers of homes and traffic in the town centre, you have got to think of ways of alleviating that.”

Cllr Joshua Reynolds (Lib Dem, Furze Platt), the prospective Lib Dem candidate for Maidenhead in the next general election, wants to see how the designs will look and hopes the Tories will include opposition councillors in its production.

“Town Moor is a fantastic boundary between the town centre and Riverside,” he said.

It is a ‘fantastic’ events space, and the thought of a road splitting it ‘does not seem so attractive to me, on the face of it’, he said.

Cllr Reynolds wants to see assessments of any environmental impact before any scheme progresses, he added.