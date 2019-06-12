Mad Millennials group receive £10,000 grant for mental health support work

A £10,000 National Lottery Community Fund has been given to non-profit organisation Mad Millennials (MM).

Charlotte Brockman from Maidenhead launched MM with her friend, Lauren Bamford, for the millennial generation - those who reached young adulthood in the early 21st century.

Their aim is to support Millennials with their mental health and wellbeing in ‘a safe, non-judgmental and connecting space both online and during facilitated events’.

Events hosted by MM include workshops in London, Derbyshire and Berkshire which has allowed individuals to meet in their local area and have access to further support and signposting.

The funding given to Lauren, 23, and Charlotte,25, will enable them to grow and develop the MM network.

They want to start to address mental health difficulties at the earliest possible stages before having to seek further support, and prior to difficulties developing to more severe symptoms.

As well as offering guidance and support by facilitating peer-to-peer groups nationwide, MM hopes to carry out one of the first questionnaires to be circulated in the UK.

The questionnaire will capture data on the millennial generation and their mental wellbeing to further inform what support is needed for this generation.

As a peer driven support service Charlotte shares her personal experiences of her mental health difficulties, and Lauren adds a professional perspective – she works as a Trainee Psychological Well-being Practitioner (PWP) for the NHS.

The co-founders are ‘over the moon’ to receive the funding.

Charlotte said: “We are now able to start moving forward with our ideas and plans. MM already means so much to us and to be able to use my personal challenging experiences to help others, makes it all the more special to me.”