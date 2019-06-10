SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Mon, 10
12 °C
Tue, 11
17 °C
Wed, 12
16 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Gordon's Bar raises hundreds for autism charity

    A series of fundraising events held at Gordon’s bar in Queen Street has helped raise about £600 for an autism charity.

    The pub has been raising money for Maidenhead-based charity Stand Out For Autism (SOFA) since Christmas, through quizzes and band nights.

    Money raised will go towards a sensory bus which will be used to provide an autism-friendly area at community events, as well as towards health clubs in the summer.

    SOFA founder Holly Clarke said: “I am blown away by the support [from Gordon’s].

    “They are a great team of people and we are so grateful.”

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved