Gordon's Bar raises hundreds for autism charity

07:00PM, Monday 10 June 2019
A series of fundraising events held at Gordon’s bar in Queen Street has helped raise about £600 for an autism charity.
The pub has been raising money for Maidenhead-based charity Stand Out For Autism (SOFA) since Christmas, through quizzes and band nights.
Money raised will go towards a sensory bus which will be used to provide an autism-friendly area at community events, as well as towards health clubs in the summer.
SOFA founder Holly Clarke said: “I am blown away by the support [from Gordon’s].
“They are a great team of people and we are so grateful.”
