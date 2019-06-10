Gordon's Bar raises hundreds for autism charity

A series of fundraising events held at Gordon’s bar in Queen Street has helped raise about £600 for an autism charity.

The pub has been raising money for Maidenhead-based charity Stand Out For Autism (SOFA) since Christmas, through quizzes and band nights.

Money raised will go towards a sensory bus which will be used to provide an autism-friendly area at community events, as well as towards health clubs in the summer.

SOFA founder Holly Clarke said: “I am blown away by the support [from Gordon’s].

“They are a great team of people and we are so grateful.”