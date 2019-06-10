In pictures: Windsor Great Park sponsored walk raises money for charity

A fundraising walk saw dozens of supporters clock up the miles at Windsor Great Park on Saturday.

A group of about 70 people gathered to walk either two-and-a-half, six, or nine miles around the royal park to raise money for Thames Valley Adventure Playground (TVAP) in Taplow.

The playground gives children and adults with disabilities the chance to enjoy themselves in a safe and fun environment, and many of them joined in on the walk.

Reama Sharma, TVAP engagement manager, said: “It was lovely, there was a real family feel. The children seemed to really enjoy it, it was just a lovely atmosphere and great camaraderie.

“There were lots of people that were in the park and dog walkers who saw us and joined in.”

The annual sponsored walk is the second that has been held in Windsor Great Park.

Reama added: “I think people came back because it’s such a good cause.

“The park is so accessible, there are amazing disabled facilities there which is vital for us.

“It’s important that they do something non-disabled people can do, there are lots of events that go on that they can’t take part in.”

The total money raised has yet to be counted, but the funds will go towards paying for disadvantaged children to use the TVAP facilities.